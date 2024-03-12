Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Iron Mountain has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.44. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 128.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $132,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,983 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,171 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $86,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 45.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

