Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 63.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $0.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 222.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $194.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BWS Financial cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Iridium Communications

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,244 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 277,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 84,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.