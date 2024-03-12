iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 3.9% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.23. 2,143,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,331,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 12.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 5.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

