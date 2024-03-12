iPower (NYSE:IPW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IPW stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.89.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iPower will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iPower

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iPower by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

