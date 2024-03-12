IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $37,753,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IonQ by 30.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,268 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $28,845,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IonQ by 485.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IonQ by 8,179.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 1,298,402 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONQ stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

