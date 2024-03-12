Invst LLC Sells 9,955 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Invst LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

