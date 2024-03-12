Invst LLC Sells 9,840 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Invst LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 50,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,310.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Vector Group stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

