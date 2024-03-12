Invst LLC Sells 7,416 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Invst LLC trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,769 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 13,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 85,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 15,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

