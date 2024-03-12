Invst LLC Sells 400 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 179.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 183.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 42,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $726,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

