Invst LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Invst LLC decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.5 %

SPG stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 111.75%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

