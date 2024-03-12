Invst LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 139,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Nucor by 60.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 172,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after purchasing an additional 64,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE opened at $185.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average is $167.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

