Invst LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,905,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 923,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after acquiring an additional 511,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,231.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $56.67 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

