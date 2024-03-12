Invst LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after buying an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $339.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.09 and a 200-day moving average of $301.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

