Invst LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Invst LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,050,000 after acquiring an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,814,000 after acquiring an additional 200,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

