Invst LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $76.45 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 42.45%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

