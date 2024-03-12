Invst LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB stock opened at $222.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.48. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
