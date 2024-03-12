Invst LLC Buys 754 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Invst LLC increased its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chemours by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chemours by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 79,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

