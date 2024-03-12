Invst LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $168.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

