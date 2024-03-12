Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the February 14th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,614,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Investview Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 333,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,511. Investview has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company offers digital asset technologies, self-directed brokerage services, institutional trade execution services, advisory services, codeless algorithmic trading technologies, crypto mining services, mining equipment repair services, and blockchain technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.