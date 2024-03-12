Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,981 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical volume of 3,774 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. 12,292,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,306. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,417,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 705,371 shares in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

