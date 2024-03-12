Investors Buy Large Volume of Li Auto Call Options (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 38,875 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 37% compared to the average volume of 28,410 call options.

LI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,913,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,821. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.55. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after buying an additional 621,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,543,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,935,000 after buying an additional 231,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,155,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,639,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,668,000 after buying an additional 299,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after buying an additional 2,759,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

