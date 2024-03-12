Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 17,033 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 11,468 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in KE by 35.0% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.49. 17,325,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,336,098. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. KE has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

