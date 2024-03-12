Investors Buy High Volume of DigitalOcean Call Options (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,730 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 146% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,741 call options.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. The company had a trading volume of 286,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,194. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,016.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $51.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after purchasing an additional 948,674 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,881,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,660,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

