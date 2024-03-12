Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for March 12th (ACAD, AM, ATH, BHLB, BVN, COLB, CPT, ESRT, FET, GRFS)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 12th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.