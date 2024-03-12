Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 65,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 12.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

