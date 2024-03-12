Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE VTN opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $930,592.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,630,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,992,202.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 157,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

