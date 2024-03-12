Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0388 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VGM opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,879,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

