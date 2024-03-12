Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a drop of 67.4% from the February 14th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 96,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.07.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

