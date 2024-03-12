Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) is AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF makes up about 4.4% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter.

RZV stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The stock has a market cap of $267.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $109.23.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

