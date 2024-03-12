Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after acquiring an additional 832,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 345,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 157,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 73,324 shares during the period.

Shares of SPGP stock opened at $102.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $103.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

