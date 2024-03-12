Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 73,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 112,801 shares.The stock last traded at $31.57 and had previously closed at $31.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

