Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Boosted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

