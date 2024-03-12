Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 161,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,881. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $4.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

