Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 143,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Senior Income Trust
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.