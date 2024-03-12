Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE VVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 143,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

