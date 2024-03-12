Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.71. 20,723,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,969,188. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $448.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.10.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

