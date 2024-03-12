Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.32 on Tuesday, hitting $442.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,723,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,969,188. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $448.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $424.96 and a 200-day moving average of $394.10.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.