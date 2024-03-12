Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,828,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,248 shares.The stock last traded at $181.87 and had previously closed at $180.08.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.