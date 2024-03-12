Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,828,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,248 shares.The stock last traded at $181.87 and had previously closed at $180.08.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 38,620 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% during the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,435,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the period.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

