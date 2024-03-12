Invesco Municipal Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0391 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 257,602 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 126.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 140.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 139,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

