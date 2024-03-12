Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,629,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,704,000 after purchasing an additional 251,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,588,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after buying an additional 308,843 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,964. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0593 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

