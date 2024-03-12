Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance
Invesco Bond Fund stock remained flat at $15.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,416. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
