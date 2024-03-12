Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Performance

Invesco Bond Fund stock remained flat at $15.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,416. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.