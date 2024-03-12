Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,272,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 82,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 80,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 91,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

