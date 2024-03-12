Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 427.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,449 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock valued at $93,925,467 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

