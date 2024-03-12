Internet Computer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248.83 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $14.37 or 0.00019993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.61 billion and $248.83 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00074318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 515,354,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,233,217 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

