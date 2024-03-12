International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $81.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

