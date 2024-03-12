Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 0.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth about $220,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FNOV opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $422.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

