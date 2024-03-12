Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 875 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Target by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.98. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.