Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 7,151 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,247 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,151 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 52.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,551 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 29,916.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,721 shares of company stock worth $8,980,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

