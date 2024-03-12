Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 255 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000.

Shares of FNDX opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $65.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

