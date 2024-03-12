Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 162 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $536.04 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $543.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $497.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.85. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.07.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

