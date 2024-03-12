Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $577,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $53.74.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.